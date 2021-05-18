SWLA Arrest Report - May 17, 2021

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 17, 2021.
Eddie Cranestone Anderson, 66, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; disturbing the peace; trespassing.
Danny Lee Wilfred, 34, Lake Charles: Parole violation.
Bennett E. Baggett, 59, Mittie: Child endangerment (2 charges).
Winn Stewart Theriot, 48, Lake Charles: Stalking; trespassing; proper equipment required for vehicles; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; harassment.
Fergus Antonio Bushnell, 42, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a firearm by a felon; illegal carrying of a firearm.
Derek Duane Stewart, 26, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery; domestic abuse; property damage under $1,000.
Brett James Tate, 56, Lake Charles: Home invasion.
Joshua Deantae Fuller, 33, Valbosta, GA: Domestic abuse.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.