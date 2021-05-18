Residents asked to report flood damage

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Louisiana residents who received flood damage on Monday, May 17, are asked to report that damage to the state.
Officials say the information will help parish, state, and federal authorities have an understanding of the impact of the floods.
The damage can be reported at damage.la.gov.
Parish officials made the request during a briefing Tuesday morning.
Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter said Monday’s rainfall is the third-heaviest in the history of the city.
Calcasieu Sheriff Tony Mancuso said that between 300 to 500 people were rescued from their homes.
The Calcasieu River has been closed to recreational vehicles.
Mancuso urged residents living along the Sabine River to monitor river levels there as well.
