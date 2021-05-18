Officials address concerns Laura debris hampering drainage, Hunter renews calls for federal aid

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish Administrator Bryan Beam addressed concerns that debris from Hurricane Laura may be affecting drainage and may have added to flooding woes Monday.
Heavy downpours flooded homes throughout Southwest Louisiana Monday.
Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter said he confirmed with the National Weather Service that the city had received the third-heaviest downpour in its history, but many homeowners wondered whether debris from Laura affected the severity of Monday’s flooding.
“To be clear, there is no question the debris from the hurricanes, especially Laura, is significant,” Beam said.
Beam said parish and city drainage districts have been working hard to clean out the debris.
“It’s hard for people to understand the magnitude of the job,” Beam said. “It will take probably multiple years, certainly more than a year, to clean out drainage laterals in the parish from the storms. Having said that, it definitely creates bigger problems, but it’s not from not trying to address it. I don’t want to say it’s an excuse, but I think it’s a very good reason where you get this many disaster events back-to-back, there is just no human way to fix that problem that is bigger than anything we’ve ever seen.”
“We acknowledge the problems - know we’re dealing with it, and yet in some cases, it’s not near as bad as it could be. That doesn’t make people feel good who are flooding, but we are very aware of that problem.”
Hunter renewed his calls for federal aid for the area after a year in which it has seen two hurricanes, an ice storm, and now another bout of flooding.
“I will not say that what happened yesterday would have been prevented had we already achieved a supplemental disaster package from Washington, D.C..,” Hunter said. “I believe that is a false statement and I’m not going to peddle false statements because it might be politically expedient.
“But I will say what happened yesterday has got to be a wakeup call to Washington, D.C., that Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana is languishing right now. We need help. We are going to do our part, we are not sitting on our hands, we are going to help each other, but there is a finite amount of financial capital in this community, there is a finite amount of human ability in this community and the enormous magnitude of what has hit us in the last 14 months - the words unprecedented, historic, unthinkable, unfathomable, they just don’t seem to properly articulate what we are going through anymore. So we absolutely deserve and need the proper and commensurate response to what we have gone through. We have not received it yet.”
