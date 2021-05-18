Officials address concerns Laura debris hampering drainage, Hunter renews calls for federal aid

“But I will say what happened yesterday has got to be a wakeup call to Washington, D.C., that Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana is languishing right now. We need help. We are going to do our part, we are not sitting on our hands, we are going to help each other, but there is a finite amount of financial capital in this community, there is a finite amount of human ability in this community and the enormous magnitude of what has hit us in the last 14 months - the words unprecedented, historic, unthinkable, unfathomable, they just don’t seem to properly articulate what we are going through anymore. So we absolutely deserve and need the proper and commensurate response to what we have gone through. We have not received it yet.”