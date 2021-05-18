First Alert Forecast: More rain likely through the end of the week, additional flooding possible…

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - What a day we had Monday with nearly 16 inches of rain falling across portions of Lake Charles. Most of that fell in a 6-to-12-hour window of time and caused widespread significant flooding in many areas of the city. But the heavy rainfall was limited to a narrow corridor and other portions of Calcasieu Parish saw only a few inches of rain and no flooding. Unfortunately, there is no way to predict that kind of localized flooding.
The forecast for the next several days looks bad anytime with rain chances very high, but it is a worst-case scenario when coupled with the saturated ground from Monday’s rain. And once again, there is no way to predict where the next rounds of heavy rain could occur; but we have to hope if that occurs that it misses the areas that saw flooding Monday.
The weather pattern now through Friday will feature an area of upper-level low pressure located over west Texas and this will drift east through the week and finally weaken then dissipate by the weekend. This will leave Southwest Louisiana in a very favorable setup for numerous rounds of rain over the next several days, and just like Monday, some areas could see very heavy rainfall.
The short-term computer models do show a bit of a break from the rain for Tuesday, hopefully this is correct. But I am leaving the rain chance at 70% for today as scattered to possibly numerous showers and storms may develop later in the morning into the afternoon.
Wednesday through Friday we will likely see additional upper-level disturbances cross our area and each one will bring a increased chance of rain and a threat for heavy rainfall.
Obviously, the flooding risk is very high for the rest of this week across Lake Charles. But the rest of SWLA could see flooding if too much rain falls in a short amount of time. And this threat will be compounded by debris that may be blocking drainage facilities, as this was likely a major contributing factor in Lake Charles Monday.
With each round of storms there will be a low risk of severe weather too. But this does not look as high as it was Monday. As always continue to monitor our forecast for updates and use the KPLC First Alert Weather App to track it all, download it here now: www.kplctv.com/apps
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton
