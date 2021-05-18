First Alert Forecast: More rain likely through the end of the week, additional flooding possible…

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - What a day we had Monday with nearly 16 inches of rain falling across portions of Lake Charles. Most of that fell in a 6-to-12-hour window of time and caused widespread significant flooding in many areas of the city. But the heavy rainfall was limited to a narrow corridor and other portions of Calcasieu Parish saw only a few inches of rain and no flooding. Unfortunately, there is no way to predict that kind of localized flooding.