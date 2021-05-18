FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More flash flooding likely at times through Thursday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Some welcomed sunshine came to the Lake Charles area after morning storms and clouds that left the area damp, but so far only a little over a half of rain has fallen since midnight, a far cry from Monday’s 3rd highest daily rainfall on record for Lake Charles at 12.49″. As the water continues to recede, we’re not done with heavy rain as a Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for the entire viewing area through Thursday evening. Rain chances will remain very low through the evening hours before the next round of heavy storms arrives early Wednesday morning.
Based on the latest radar data, the next complex of storms is developing now around the Austin area, and at the current track should be moving into Southwest Louisiana before sunrise Wednesday. Heavy downpours, lightning, gusty winds and a spin-up tornado will all be possible in the strongest storms. Lingering showers and thunderstorms into the afternoon possibly evening hours with models showing another 3 to 5 inches of rain possible in spots. Use your time this evening to clear any debris visible in storms drains along your street to help with drainage.
More storms in the offing look to arrive again on Thursday, possibly as early as the morning hours and these too could be heavy. The Flash Flood Watch continues through Thursday evening. Rain chances remain high as well on Friday, but it appears the intensity of the rain may be a little less heavy, therefore, while flooding could still occur, the risk seems slightly lower than previous days. Overall, another 5 to 10 inches of rain is possible across the area through Friday.
Now let’s get to the good news as drier weather moves in by the weekend thanks to a ridge of high pressure building in from the east. This will shift the storm track away from the area and bring drier days through much of next week. Continue to follow the First Alert Weather team as get you through these next few days of wet weather.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
