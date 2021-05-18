4 deaths following severe weather in Louisiana, Gov. Edwards says

A car went into a canal near the Waffle House on LA 415 in Port Allen on Monday, May 17, 2021. (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff | May 18, 2021 at 1:29 PM CDT - Updated May 18 at 1:37 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards says there are investigations into four deaths since severe weather moved through Louisiana on Monday, May 17.

The first death was reported Tuesday morning after a vehicle was submerged in a canal near I-10 in Port Allen late Monday night. The governor says one person was rescued and one person is still missing in that incident.

Investigators also recovered a body of a 33-year-old male Tuesday in a vehicle underneath an underpass on Bluebonnet Boulevard in Baton Rouge.

Gov. Edwards says there are investigations into two other deaths but did not give further details.

This is a developing news story. WAFB will update this story when more information is available.

