Cleanup underway again after storm floods homes in Greinwich Terrace

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Flood waters still sits high in many places tonight.
While disheartening for residents in the Terrace Neighborhood of Lake Charles, the flooding comes as no surprise. Homes there have flooded at least four times within the last five years.
After Hurricane Harvey ravaged the neighborhood back in 2017, active steps were said to be taken to evaluate a possible retention pond near the Terrace.
Tuesday, 7 News spoke to contractors re-gutting out homes along with homeowners, some of who just moved back after making repairs from Hurricanes Laura and Delta. Most of them are unsure of how much more of mother nature’s wrath they can take.
”We got our house gutted, added new floors, new furniture and now we’re back at square one,” said Paula Armelin.
Armelin has lived in the neighborhood for 31 years. During Hurricanes Harvey and Delta, she said water came up through two drains and left around a foot of standing water standing inside her home on General Patton Avenue, destroying carpet, furniture, and some other items.
“It was three years between Harvey and Delta, and now it’s just months between Delta and this latest rain event,” Armelin said. “Every time we get a hard rain, we don’t want to be fearful.”
“It’s the same old story,” she said of the recurring problem at her home, an unending misery faced by thousands of residents living in and around Kayouchee Coulee.
”Just like when Hurricane Delta came, we were flooded before the storm came,” said Trameka Rankins.
That’s four times in as many years that Greinwich Terrace has been inundated with floodwaters.
“Once again, I’m going to have to replace the floors, the refrigerator, the whole house is going to have to be redone again,” Rankins said.
After going another round with mother nature, residents and contractors are tired.
“Probably a good third of the houses we’ve done have water in them,” said contractor Paul Hayes.
Hayes, who works for TaylorMade Contractors, says the amount of materials that have now gone to waste in some of their client’s homes is too painful to even calculate.
”We just installed fresh wood on the walls at this one home, brand new installation that’s going to have to come back out. It’s wounds that were just starting to heal,” Hayes said.
COMPLAINTS RISING RAPIDLY
As residents make repair after repair, the skepticism surrounding drainage efforts has intensified.
”So now we wait on adjusters to come out, but to be honest, they need to buy us out, do something back here, but if you can’t fix the issue, but you’re paying all this money to engineers, why are we paying you if you can’t fix the problem,” said Trameka Rankins.
Rankins and her family have lived in the neighborhood for 21 years. She said she’s sent dozens of calls and emails to the City and Parish addressing the flooding concerns and the need for action. Rankins and her family were displaced for three months after Hurricane Laura.
She said she was denied FEMA assistance for Hurricane Harvey, Laura, and Delta and was even dropped by her home insurance company for differentiating claims between Hurricanes Laura and Delta.
“Right now, no home insurer is going to pick me up until I finish this new flood damage, unless I do a high rate, and that’s almost $4,000 a year,” Rankins said.
In March, a new ordinance, passed by the City Council, allocated $500,000 to neighborhoods along the Kayouchee Coulee, also opening doors to providing additional funding for the Terrace area, in an effort to solve those historic drainage issues.
Exactly how this money is going to be spent has not been determined. Councilman Rodney Geyen, who sponsored the measure, hopes it will go toward an incentive package that would be distributed directly to homeowners.
However, after this latest event, some residents are skeptical the ordinance will fix the ongoing drainage issues.
“They haven’t justfully done us since Harvey. Now, here we are $40,000 I’ve now invested into my home, and ironically my flood insurance kicked in on Sunday and a flood was on Monday, but the parish officials, engineers, enough is enough. We need something done,” Rankins said.
”I just know that something has to change. It has to change,” Armelin said.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.