Cameron Parish flooding concerns

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Though much of the flooding in Southwest Louisiana happened in Calcasieu Parish, concerns for other areas are growing. Cameron Parish is on alert for potential flooding near the Gulf.
“Today [Tuesday], we have more rain in Cameron Parish. What we’ll see in Cameron Parish is a lot less population and a lot more drainage area like marsh areas that it can drain off into,” said Cameron Parish Sheriff Ron Johnson.
In contrast, Calcasieu Parish has a large population and more buildings that factor into the lack of drainage in that area.
“The center of where our concern is right now is actually what’s happening to the people in Calcasieu,” Johnson said.
Sheriff Johnson said he is still encouraging residents to remain home and off the roads as high waters can be unpredictable, like we saw in Calcasieu.”
“The water on the roads, it’s not completely over the roads, but we don’t know what’s going to happen when the rest of that rain water comes down.”
Johnson said that the only times Cameron really experienced flooding was during the hurricanes, with the exception of a few lower-laying roads.
“On each side of Holly Beach, we have some low-laying roads where the high tide comes up,” Johnson said.
Johnson said that driving through salt water versus fresh water isn’t necessarily the same for your car. He warns that the salt crystals can get in the cracks of your car and eventually rust it out.
Cameron Parish deputies will continue to monitor the roads and notify the parish and state of any issues.
