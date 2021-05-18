Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office rescues trapped flood victims

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office used their high-water rescue vehicles to rescue stranded flood victims Monday.
Residents throughout Southwest Louisiana were flooded in their homes and cars as waters quickly rose.
Some areas of Lake Charles saw more than 15 inches of rain Monday.
Sgt. Roland Jones said it was the most he has ever seen the area flood.
“A whole lot of unexpected flooding and a whole lot of rain,” Jones said. “We’ve got vehicles parked in the middle of roadways, got a whole lot of victims that needed to be saved.”
The hjgh-water rescue units were picking up as many people as they could fit, but the vehicles could only carry around 25 people at a time.
Trinity Baptist Church was set up to be a temporary shelter.
“So, it’s a temporary shelter where we are trying to get the folks who received flooding in their home,” said Dane Bolin, assistant administrator of the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury. “They can come here pending someone picking them up and we will house some of these folks overnight. Currently, the count is around 95 and we are looking for that number to grow throughout the evening.”
