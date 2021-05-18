Boulevard Church of Christ offering emergency supplies for flooding victims

Boulevard Church of Christ (Source: Boulevard Church of Christ)
By Patrick Deaville | May 18, 2021 at 12:27 PM CDT - Updated May 18 at 12:28 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Boulevard Church of Christ will be giving out emergency supplies to those affected by yesterday’s flooding.

The supplies that will be given out on a first-come-first-serve basis will include:

  • Box Lunches (food for a family of 4 up to 5 - 7 days)
  • Hygiene supplies for men and women
  • Infant care supplies
  • Diapers
  • Cleaning supplies
  • 20″ box fans
  • Masks
  • Trash bags
  • Bedding (full, queen, and twin)
  • Bleach
  • Insect repellant
  • Laundry detergent
  • Bottled water
  • Mops
  • Brooms
  • Rakes
  • Shovels

The church will be distributing the items Wednesday - Friday from 5 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

You can find the church at 2801 Enterprise Boulevard, Lake Charles, LA 70605.

