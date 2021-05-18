Boulevard Church of Christ offering emergency supplies for flooding victims

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Boulevard Church of Christ will be giving out emergency supplies to those affected by yesterday’s flooding.
The supplies that will be given out on a first-come-first-serve basis will include:
- Box Lunches (food for a family of 4 up to 5 - 7 days)
- Hygiene supplies for men and women
- Infant care supplies
- Diapers
- Cleaning supplies
- 20″ box fans
- Masks
- Trash bags
- Bedding (full, queen, and twin)
- Bleach
- Insect repellant
- Laundry detergent
- Bottled water
- Mops
- Brooms
- Rakes
- Shovels
The church will be distributing the items Wednesday - Friday from 5 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.
You can find the church at 2801 Enterprise Boulevard, Lake Charles, LA 70605.
