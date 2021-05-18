The Baton Rouge Regional will be a family reunion for Louisiana’s top collegiate softball programs

“I don’t know, I don’t know where we are going but where every we are going my mindset is hey that’s where we need to be that’s where we are going to be,” Cowgirls coach James Landreneau told people prior to the announcement. “So that’s been our mindset I didn’t want to try to predict anything and change it up. Our thing is, we want to play softball. We want to play at a high level and we want to win a regional, and so it goes through Baton Rouge.”