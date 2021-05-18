The Baton Rouge Regional will be a family reunion for Louisiana’s top collegiate softball programs

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The NCAA Softball Tournament bracket was released Sunday night, and the Baton Rouge Regional will feel a lot like a family reunion. Louisiana’s three collegiate softball powerhouses; LSU, UL-Lafayette and McNeese will all be competing against each other in the postseason just like they did in 2017. It was almost a foregone conclusion that the trio would be linking up again.
“I don’t know, I don’t know where we are going but where every we are going my mindset is hey that’s where we need to be that’s where we are going to be,” Cowgirls coach James Landreneau told people prior to the announcement. “So that’s been our mindset I didn’t want to try to predict anything and change it up. Our thing is, we want to play softball. We want to play at a high level and we want to win a regional, and so it goes through Baton Rouge.”
LSU, UL-Lafayette and McNeese have all played against each other this season so the trio already has an idea of what to expect from whomever they may face.
“You know we’ve hosted both of them before, they both have great crowds, they bring a lot of energy,” LSU coach Beth Torina said. “They are both really quality programs, I think McNeese has to be one of the best four seeds in the whole thing, they are really talented, they are really a good team.”
With a record of 44-10, the 15th ranked Cajuns could cause some trouble in the tournament as well after winning their conference tourney and playing LSU close, losing only by one run in their second meeting and defeating McNeese by one run apiece in both of their matchups this season.
“We played ULL so early in the season we have a lot of work to do on them,” Torina said. “But when you have someone who is as talented as ULL so close regionally to you it’s almost something you come to expect.”
The number three-seed in the Baton Rouge Regional is Atlantic-10 Champion George Washington University. The Colonials are 37-9 on the season and are 31st in RPI.
LSU and McNeese will square off at 3 p.m. on Friday with UL-Lafayette and George Washington to follow at 6:30 p.m.
