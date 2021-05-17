SWLA Arrest Report - May 16, 2021

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 16, 2021.
Justin James Shrope, 32, Sulphur: Aggravated flight from an officer; broken tail lamps; resisting an officer; illegal carrying of weapons; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.
Roger Lee Green, 41, Lake Charles: Aggravated arson (5 charges).
Zechariah Antoine Edwards, 30, Sulphur: First-degree negligent injuring; first offense DWI; failure to stop or yield.
Abel Morales, 28, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dominique Jarmel Bradley, 30, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse (2 charges); home invasion.
Ashley Megan Andrepont, 36, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
Jason Lamar Cedars, 42, Lake Charles: Attempted home invasion.
Edward Lawrence Shelton, 34, DeQuincy: Harassment (4 charges); stalking (4 charges).
Kerry Anthonelle Forbes, 43, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; aggravated battery.
