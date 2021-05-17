Sheriff’s Office urges residents to stay off roads

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is urging residents to stay off the roads as all areas of the parish are experiencing flooding.
The Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that “roadways and conditions are deteriorating and changing quickly.”
“CPSO has deployed high water vehicles and boats on both sides of the parish and are we prepared to handle any flood related call we receive,” Sheriff Tony Mancuso said. “We are urging all residents to be vigilant and keep an eye on the evolving weather situation. We are also urging residents to stay put and DO NOT travel on the roadways; driving on the roadways at this time is putting yourself in danger, along with causing damage to other residents’ property from the rising water.”
The Sheriff’s Office says anyone who is trapped in their home, needs help evacuating, or has any other flood-related issues should call the Sheriff’s Office at (337) 491-3685. Call 911 if it is an emergency.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.