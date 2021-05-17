LIVE WEATHER BLOG: Tornado Warning for Hackberry, Iowa, Fenton, and Woodlawn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We are currently tracking severe weather in our area.
Tornado Warning for the following areas:
- Hackberry
- Iowa
- Fenton
- Woodlawn
Severe Thunderstorm Warning for the following areas:
- Lake Charles
- Carlyss
- Moss Bluff
Flash Flooding Warning
- Lake Charles
- Moss Bluff
- Leesville
- New Llano
- Cameron
- Reeves
- Dry Creek
- Gillis
The city of Lake Charles has temporarily suspended the city transit service due to unsafe driving conditions and flooding in our area. The city will resume service as soon as it is safe to do so.
Please stay off any flooded roads and do not try to traverse them. Doing this may trap your vehicle in high water or push water into nearby homes and businesses.
DeQuincy
- Bill Phillips Rd.
- Riley Fraizer Rd.
Lake Charles
- N. Highway 171 at Fruge St.
- University Dr. at Jefferson Dr.
- College St. from 5th Ave. to Kirkman St.
- College St. between Ryan St. and Louisiana Ave.
- Highway 14 at Allen St.
- I-10 at Fruge St.
- 4200 block of Luke Power Rd.
- Ryan St. at Sale St.
- I-210 at Lake St.
- Nelson near Country Club Rd.
