FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms this morning, unsettled weather last much of the week

As you make your way out the door this morning some areas are already seeing a little light to moderate rainfall with the heavier storms just back to our west. These heavier showers and storms look to move through starting around 4 am and then lasting through much of the morning commute, which could cause some issues on the roadways with ponding water so just make sure to take it a little slower as you head out. Temperatures are on the milder side with lows back into the lower 70′s for many of us with a few locations back into the upper 60′s to the north. Models continue to show a break in the storms as we head closer to mid to late morning and then that will last through the early afternoon before we see another wave of showers and storms possible. Highs this afternoon will be able to warm some as we near the upper 70′s and lower 80′s despite the fact we don’t see much if any sunshine today.