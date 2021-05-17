FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms this morning, unsettled weather last much of the week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - You’ll need to bring back the rain gear as you are heading off to work and school this morning as scattered showers and storms continue to move in from the west this morning. The good news is that it won’t be raining all day as we can expect a few breaks as we head late morning into the early afternoon, but the showers and storms won’t be going anywhere in a hurry as unsettled weather last all week.
As you make your way out the door this morning some areas are already seeing a little light to moderate rainfall with the heavier storms just back to our west. These heavier showers and storms look to move through starting around 4 am and then lasting through much of the morning commute, which could cause some issues on the roadways with ponding water so just make sure to take it a little slower as you head out. Temperatures are on the milder side with lows back into the lower 70′s for many of us with a few locations back into the upper 60′s to the north. Models continue to show a break in the storms as we head closer to mid to late morning and then that will last through the early afternoon before we see another wave of showers and storms possible. Highs this afternoon will be able to warm some as we near the upper 70′s and lower 80′s despite the fact we don’t see much if any sunshine today.
For the rest of the week this is the same thing we can expect as a cut off area of low pressure sits and spins back into central portions of Texas, which will allow for showers and storms to move from west to east in batches and provide the unsettled weather. Isolated showers and storms can’t be ruled out at any point, but the widespread heavy rain looks to come at different times, which should help with the drainage and limit flooding. Flooding does look to be the biggest concern with all of this rain as we could see anywhere from 3-5 inches of rain across all of Southwest Louisiana. Highs this week stay steady and slowly begin to climb back into the lower to middle 80′s by the end of the week.
The rain gear will need to stay with you through at least Friday as scattered showers and storms continue, but as we head towards next week there is some hope that we begin to dry things out as an area of high pressure that is sitting just far enough east now begins to build westward and provides us with drier weather to end next weekend and start next week. We’ll keep a close eye on the storms as they make their way through, but for now keep the umbrella handy as well as the KPLC First Alert Weather App. Have a great Monday and week!
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.