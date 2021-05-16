Two woman hospitalized after near drowning in Johnson Bayou

JOHNSON BAYOU, La. (KPLC) - One woman is in the ICU and one has been hospitalized after a near drowning in the Johnson Bayou area, according to the Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office.
According to Chief Deputy Chris Savoie, deputies received a call at approximately 1:17 p.m. on Sunday, May 16, regarding two females in distress in the water at Long Beach (Johnson’s Bayou).
Savoie says one woman had been rescued by a bystander and was on the beach when deputies arrived.
The woman was was unresponsive, and the arriving deputy started CPR, according to Savoie.
Savoie says two deputies and bystanders went into the water to rescue the second woman, and she was successfully rescued and was responsive.
Both women are from the DeRidder area and were transported to the Medical Center of Southeast Texas in Port Arthur, according to Savoie
Savoie says the unresponsive woman is in the ICU, and the second is still in the hospital but in stable condition.
Deputies believe a strong rip current was the cause, and no foul play is suspected.
The investigation is still ongoing.
The Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office, Johnson’s Bayou/Holly Beach FD, and the Cameron Parish Ambulance District No. 2 were all involved, according to Savoie.
