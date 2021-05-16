SWLA Arrest Report - May 15, 2021

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 15, 2021.
Frank William Daigle, 63, Ragley: Turning movements and required signals; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia.
Russell James Guidry, 39, Sulphur: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; possession of synthetic marijuana 1st offense; obstruction of justice.
Michael Joseph Allison, 27, Lake Charles: Illegal carrying of weapons, during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS; possession of synthetic marijuana 1st offense; prohibited acts Schedule IV; driving on roadway laned for traffic; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles; direct contempt of court (2 charges).
Coby Lee Blessing, 30, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana 1st offense (14 grams or less); possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; theft of a motor vehicle from $5,000 but less than $25,000; theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; direct contempt of court.
Damian Jevon Gilliam, 43, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.
Joey Lynn Plaster, 20, Westlake: Simple burglary; theft less than $1,000.
Keilyn Dashawn Williams, 22, Lake Charles: Attempted second-degree murder; possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies.
Cathaleen Sincak Caillouet, 45, Baton Rouge: Battery of a dating partner - first offense.
Justin John Fore, 34, Westlake: Driving on roadway laned for traffic; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule I; theft less than $1,000.
