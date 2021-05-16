McNeese Headed To Baton Rouge Region

The Cowgirls are 4-12 overall in the NCAA Tournament with wins over Arizona State, Baylor, Centenary, and Fairfield. This will be the fourth meeting against LSU in the NCAA Tournament with the Tigers holding a 3-0 record. The team played once during the 2021 season, the season opener for both teams on Feb. 11. LSU, who was ranked No. 5 in the nation at the time defeated the Cowgirls 8-0 in six innings. The two teams were scheduled to play in Lake Charles on April 13 but the game was canceled due to rain.