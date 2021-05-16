McNeese Headed To Baton Rouge Region

LAKE CHARLES—McNeese softball, the 2021 Southland Conference Tournament champions will head East to Baton Rouge for its seventh NCAA Regional appearance against the overall No. 7 seed LSU at 3 p.m. CT, Friday, May 21. The game will be televised on ESPNU. The double-elimination tournament will conclude on Sunday, May 23 with the winner advancing to face the winner of the Tallahassee Regional winner.
Joining McNeese and LSU (32-19) in the region will be UL-Lafayette (44-10) and George Washington (37-9).
McNeese (34-24), who is no stranger to the Baton Rouge region has played in Baton Rouge for three of its six overall regional tournaments including three of its last four regional tournaments. The last time McNeese played a region on Baton Rouge was in 2017. McNeese was also sent to Baton Rouge in 2016 and 2010.
The Cowgirls are 4-12 overall in the NCAA Tournament with wins over Arizona State, Baylor, Centenary, and Fairfield. This will be the fourth meeting against LSU in the NCAA Tournament with the Tigers holding a 3-0 record. The team played once during the 2021 season, the season opener for both teams on Feb. 11. LSU, who was ranked No. 5 in the nation at the time defeated the Cowgirls 8-0 in six innings. The two teams were scheduled to play in Lake Charles on April 13 but the game was canceled due to rain.
The Ragin’ Cajuns won the Sun Belt Conference Tournament with a (15-3/5 inn.) win over South Alabama in the championship game. McNeese and UL-Lafayette have met twice in the NCAA Tournament with the Cajuns holding a 2-0 record in tournament play. The teams met twice during the regular season with the Cajuns taking both games by one run. UL-Lafayette won 8-7 in eight innings in Lafayette on Feb. 24 and 5-4 in Lake Charles on March 3.
George Washington is making its first NCAA Tournament appearance after claiming the program’s first Atlantic 10 regular season and tournament title.
MCNEESE NCAA TOURNAMENT RESULTS
1994- Lafayette, LA. lost 3-0 to UL-Lafayette; lost 2-0 to Princeton
2005- College Station, TX. lost 6-3 to #5 Texas A&M; def. Centenary 5-2; lost 2-1 to Penn State
2010- Baton Rouge, LA. lost 6-0 to #17 LSU; lost 2-0 to #20 Texas A&M
2016- Baton Rouge, LA. def. Arizona State 5-2 lost 4-1 to #10 LSU lost 3-2 to Arizona State (14 inn.)
2017- Baton Rouge, LA. lost 6-0 to #14 UL-Lafayette; def. Fairfield 6-2 lost 10-1 to #18 LSU (5 inn.)
2018- College Station, TX. def. #18 Baylor 11-10; lost 10-1 to #14 Texas A&M (6 inn.); lost 6-0 to #18 Baylor
