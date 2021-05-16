Lake Charles native Christian Edwards takes silver at SEC Outdoor Championships

College Station, TX (KPLC) - Washington-Marion alum and Alabama senior jumper Christian Edwards continued his successful college track and field career this weekend at the 2021 SEC Outdoor Championships.
In his appearance on Friday, Edwards competed in the high jump for the first time since April of 2018. The Lake Charles native cleared a personal record of 7-feet-1.5 inches (2.17 meters) to take fifth in the event.
Edwards followed up on Saturday with his best event— the triple jump. He would take silver with a season-best mark of 54-feet-2-inches (16.51 meters), picking up Alabama’s first medal of the day
His performance helped the Crimson Tide men’s team finish second, which was Alabama’s best SEC outdoor finish since 1985.
