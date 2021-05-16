FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms tonight continue through much of Monday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The beginning of our stormy pattern is arriving to Southwest Louisiana as scattered thunderstorms made their appearance for some this afternoon and for others, those chances will increase late tonight through the overnight and into Monday. These scattered storms will at times bring some locally heavy downpours, cloud to ground lightning and gusty winds. Just be prepared for rain before heading out the door Monday.
Monday will be a day you’ll want to be prepared for pop-up thunderstorms at any point during the morning and afternoon. We look to catch a break by early evening, but our eastern parishes could see a second round of thunderstorms during the evening as a storm complex moves across the central part of the state toward the southeast. Then we prime up for another round of rain and thunderstorms by Tuesday.
Some showers return by Tuesday morning with another round of heavier thunderstorms arriving closer to midday and through the afternoon. These could again produce some heavy downpours, cloud to ground lightning and gusty winds. Tuesday evening looks to give some breaks in the rain before more returns Wednesday.
We’ll remain in this very active weather pattern through much of the week, hence the high rain chances through Friday, before seeing things begin to calm down a bit by the weekend as a ridge of high pressure builds in from the east and blocks a lot of the rain and storms from moving our direction. This will also pump up the temperatures with highs back into the upper 80s by the end of the 10-day period.
It would probably be a good idea to take some time now to ensure storm drains along your street are clear of debris and trash as that only accelerates street flooding when the rain can’t drain efficiently, and I feel like street flooding could be an issue at times pretty much any day next week.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
