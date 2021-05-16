Barbe shuts out West Monroe to win Class 5A State Championship, 5-0

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - The Barbe Buccaneers pitching staff has been as dominant as it’s ever been in school history. That was once again on display Saturday in the Class 5A State Championship as Gavin Guidry tossed a complete-game shutout vs. West Monroe to send the Bucs to their 11th title in school history.
Barbe downed the Rebels 5-0 to record back-to-back titles for the fourth time since 2000-01.
“[Winning the championship] means a lot. This whole team, we have worked all off-season and we dedicated a lot of time to baseball and it paid off,” said outfielder Kam Edwards. “I couldn’t be happier to end my senior year with a state championship.”
Guidry led the way for the Bucs on the mound as the junior would only allow three hits in his seven innings to earn the game’s Most Outstanding Player Award. While his five walks got him into some trouble a couple of times in the game, Guidry would record strikeouts to get out of each jam unscathed. He’d finish with nine punch-outs in the game.
“I didn’t have my best stuff,” Guidry admitted. “I didn’t really have command of my fastball early and Coach Glenn [Cecchini] says all the time that when you don’t have your best stuff you have to find a way to win and get the job done. That’s what I did.”
Barbe’s pitching performances in Sulphur will go down as the Bucs’ best effort in school history. Jack Walker and Guidry combined for 18 innings of work vs. Sam Houston and West Monroe allowing just two hits, eight walks and no runs.
“We’ve never had two guys that good,” Cecchini said of his 2021 starting rotation. “We only gave up five runs in the playoffs and Walker never gave up an extra-base hit all year through 95 innings. Guidry nor Walker lost a game this year.”
But you can’t win games without runs. The Barbe lineup produced five of them vs. the Rebels with LSU commit JC Vanek leading the way with a three-for-three performance. The sophomore hit in Kyle DeBarge twice in the game to jump-start the offense. Grant Comeaux, Donovan Lasalle and Kam Edwards each had RBI’s in the game as well.
The Barbe baseball team finished 39-2 for the second time since 2014 which marks the two highest marks in Class 5A history. In 2014, the Bucs were declared national champions by Baseball America, MaxPreps, Perfect Game and the National High School Baseball Coaches Association. We will have to wait a few weeks to see if this Barbe team gets the same accolades.
