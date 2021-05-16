Barbe alum Gavin Cecchini homers in first minor league game with Angels organization

MADISON, Al. (KPLC) - Lake Charles native Gavin Cecchini didn’t have to wait long to impress his new team. The former Barbe Buccaneer homered in his Rocket City debut to help the Trash Pandas to a 9-1 win over the Tennessee Smokies Saturday night at Toyota Field. Rocket City is the Double-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels.
Cecchini, a former New York Mets top-100 prospect, was appearing in his first game with the Trash Pandas after being signed a day prior. The infielder hit a three-run home run to left field that gave Rocket City a commanding 5-1 lead. Cecchini would finish two-for-five on the day with single, two runs scored and a stolen base.
Before his Rocket City debut Saturday, Cecchini’s last stint in the minors was with the Reno Aces, the Triple-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks in May of 2020.
