SWLA Arrest Report - May 14, 2021

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 14, 2021.
Kaitlyn Rebakah Jefferson Clements, 19, Westlake: Domestic abuse aggravated assault.
Joshua Paul Pattum, 37, Lake Charles: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule II narcotic; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; instate detainer.
Christopher Wayne Richard, 52, Ragley: Operating while intoxicated: fourth offense.
Aaron Blake Gumm, 35, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.
Christopher Layne George, 38, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II (2 charges); prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana 1st offense (14 grams or less); possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule I.
Paul Guillory, 43, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery; simple criminal damage to property from $1,000 but less than $50,000; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Malcolm Roy Leger, 36, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court (3 charges); theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000.
Jeannie Amber Mathews, 43, Havana, FL: Possession of marijuana 1st offense (14 grams or less); possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule IV.
Jessica Billie Robinson, 40, Elton: Possession of marijuana 1st offense (14 grams or less); possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies; illegal carrying of weapons, during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS; possession or dealing in unregistered or illegally transferred weapons.
Dylan James Miller, 30, Lake Charels: Possession or dealing in unregistered or illegally transferred weapons; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies; illegal carrying of weapons, during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS.
Tekira Lashay Byers, 23, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery: intentional use of force with dangerous weapon with serious bodily injury; aggravated assault with a firearm; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule IV.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.