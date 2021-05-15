St. Louis Catholic defeats Parkview baptist to capture Division II state title

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - St. Louis Catholic baseball captured the program’s fourth State Championship. The Saints defeated the Parkview Baptist Eagles 6-3 in the Division II title game.
“It just shows how resilient this group of boys is.” Coach Matt Fontenot said. “The last two years our hashtag has been ‘It’s Time’ I think for this group, for St. Louis Catholic it’s time to bring a championship back tho this ball club and this program.”
The Eagles started off the scoring in the bottom of the first Hunter Ponson hit a 2-run home run to take an early 2-0.
The Saints would not answer back until the third inning when Evan Joubert would add a 2-run home run of his own knotting the game up at 2-2. St. Louis would add one more in the third, two more in the fourth, one in the fifth and one in the sixth.
The game’s Most Outstanding Player award went to Chase Wilson. Wilson came into the game in relief in the third inning, and struck out five batters and only allowing one run in the bottom of the seventh.
“It feels amazing, it’s like a dream come true,” Wilson said. “...but we don’t do much dreaming at St. Louis, we try to be nightmares and that’s just been our thing and I think we finished it off.”
