‘Pick It Up Moss Bluff’ teams up with area organizations for Saturday cleanup

MOSS BLUFF, La. (KPLC) - “Pick It Up Moss Bluff” teamed up with organizations from around the area in an effort to clean up their community.
On Saturday, May 15, the Pick It Up Moss Bluff teamed up with the Moss Bluff Civic Club, nine groups of Moss Bluff churches, businesses, and organizations came together to make their community shine again.
The organization says 400 volunteers worked diligently to clean up the trash and debris from 14 major roadways, and nearly 700 bags of trash and large debris were collected to fill roughly 40 trailers.
According to the organization, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office and Ward One Fire Department volunteered to protect the volunteers as they worked.
“This event was bigger than I ever hoped for. The community of Moss Bluff is shining again thanks to our amazing citizens,” said Meagan Blanchard, one of the organizers with CrossRoads Moss Bluff. “Storm recovery has given our Moss Bluff churches more chances to collaborate. When they unite, they are quite a force that makes a big impact!”
