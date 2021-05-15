Lake Charles police investigating shooting

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - An individual was transported to a local hospital after officers arrived at a vehicle crash and found the driver had been shot, according to the Lake Charles Police Department.
According to Sergeant John Russell, department spokesman, on Friday, May 14, at approximately 10:15 p.m., officers responded to a vehicle crash in the 1100 block of 2nd Avenue.
Russell says upon arrival, officers found the driver of the vehicle to have been shot at least one time.
The driver of the vehicle was transported to a local hospital and listed in critical condition, according to Russel.
This is an ongoing investigation and more details will be released when available.
Sgt. Larry Newingham is the lead investigator.
Anyone with information about this offense is encouraged to contact Sgt. Newingham at 337.491.1311.
