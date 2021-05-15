Hornets lose their sting in 4-1 loss to Oak Grove in the State Championship

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - No. 2 Grand Lake came into the championship game with momentum, but it was brought to a halt after losing to the No. 1 Oak Grove Tigers 4-1 in seven innings.
It was a close game until Oak Grove managed to find a spark in the bottom of the third inning scoring three runs. The combination of the Tigers’ offense and their defense led by senior pitcher Chad Ashburn proved to be too much to overcome over the course of the game.
Ashburn pitched the whole way through striking out 11 batters, allowing no hits and one run on his way to Most Outstanding Player honors. Oak Grove’s offense tallied seven hits overall with multiple coming from Mark Clement and Reid Milligan. Clement scored one run off two hits and Milligan had two hits and an RBI.
