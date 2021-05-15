FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Clouds with a few isolated showers late Sunday; stormy pattern most of next week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - As promised, the weather delivered today with lots of sunshine and just a few afternoon clouds. Just about perfect for anything outdoors as temperatures climbed into the lower 80s by afternoon. Clouds continue to increase tonight as temperatures drop into the lower 60s north and only into the middle to upper 60s closer to I-10 with lows closer to 70 along the coast.
Sunday will start off with some added clouds as southerly winds increase and temperatures climb into the 80s by afternoon. Humidity levels will be on the rise quite a bit more tomorrow, but the threat of showers and thunderstorms remains low through the morning and afternoon. I have raised the rain chances though by Sunday evening as models show some activity from Texas moving into parts of Southwest Louisiana after sunset.
Monday is shaping up to start off on a stormy note as the first in a series of upper-level disturbances moves our way. The possibility of some locally heavy downpours and stronger storms at times will be a threat Monday morning and afternoon before getting a brief break in the action Monday evening.
Another storm complex will likely arrive by Tuesday morning, starting off the day with more storms. These look to move through quickly but dump some heavy rain in a short period of time. The severe weather threat remains low but a few strong storms can’t be ruled out with damaging wind gusts and hail the primary threats.
This repeating pattern of daily storm complexes will continue Wednesday and Thursday as a slow-moving upper-level low sits of Central Texas. The good news is that models keep the highest rain totals just to our west for much of central and eastern Texas where over 5 inches of rain looks possible through Friday.
After Friday, rain chances will go down quite a bit as a ridge of high pressure builds westward, blocking the storms to our west and settling down our active pattern. Drier weather returns by the weekend and into the first part of next week. Computer models show our area receiving between 2 and 4 inches of rain through the end of the workweek. We’ll keep you updated! It’s definitely a week to remain weather aware, especially if you plan to travel west into Texas where the flooding threat will much higher.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
