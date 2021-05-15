FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Clouds with a few isolated showers late Sunday; stormy pattern most of next week

After Friday, rain chances will go down quite a bit as a ridge of high pressure builds westward, blocking the storms to our west and settling down our active pattern. Drier weather returns by the weekend and into the first part of next week. Computer models show our area receiving between 2 and 4 inches of rain through the end of the workweek. We’ll keep you updated! It’s definitely a week to remain weather aware, especially if you plan to travel west into Texas where the flooding threat will much higher.