Elizabeth falls to Choudrant in Class B title game

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - The Elizabeth Bulldogs made it back to the state championship game for the first time since 2017, but didn’t get the result they wanted after losing to No. 1 Choudrant 6-1 in seven innings.
The Bulldogs struck first in the top of the third inning, but the Aggies would answer right back to tie the game. For a while, it was a back and forth pitching battle between Alex Chamberlain and Braden Jones. Chamberlain went the distance striking out eight batters but gave up five runs in the bottom of the sixth that springboarded the Aggies to a championship title.
Choudrants’ Braden Jones earned Most Oustanding Player honours. He went the full distance as well striking out eight batters, allowing just four hits and giving up one run.
