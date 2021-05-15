Cowboys display own version of Gorilla Ball in Saturday DH sweep over Nicholls

Tré Obregon increased the lead to 7-0 after a two-run single in the fourth then Gonzales’ second home run of the game and third in his last four at-bats, made it 8-0 after a lead-off shot in the fifth. The Cowboys added another that inning to go up 9-0 off a sac fly by Obregon then in the sixth, Bourque cracked his first career grand slam to put McNeese up 13-0.