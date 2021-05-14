Vietnam War helicopter removed from Veterans Memorial Park

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It was a UH-1 “Huey” helicopter that saw its share of conflict during some of heaviest fighting of the Vietnam War. The chopper was damaged in battle in the mid 1960s.
The helicopter has been on display at Veterans Park since July 4, 2010 and saw a few acts of vandalism. But it was last fall when damage from the storms made the chopper a hazard.
In March, National Guard technicians determined the helicopter could not be repaired and would be retired. So plans were made for its removal and a decommissioning ceremony.
For veterans attending, it was more than just saying goodbye to a war relic. It was a reminder of a different time, of friends lost, and a nation that was slow to welcome them home.
Mayor Nic Hunter says while he’s sad to see the Huey go, he hopes a coalition of community members will come together to decide what’s next.
So now, we can add the Vietnam Memorial to our list of making things better, after the storms. The chopper is being stored at Ft. Polk.
