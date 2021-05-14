SWLA Arrest Report - May 13, 2021

SWLA Arrest Report - May 13, 2021
(Source: KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville | May 14, 2021 at 5:54 AM CDT - Updated May 14 at 5:54 AM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 13, 2021.

Jacoby Ramon McZeal, 19, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug.

Kaleb Reese Holloway, 21, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; contempt of court.

Jermany Jermaine Landry, 30, Lake Charles: Operating a vehicle with a suspended license; aggravated flight from an officer; possession of stolen things under $1,000.

Adam Louis Medina, 36, Houston, TX: Theft under $1,000; theft of a motor vehicle worth $25,000 or more.

Joseph Brent Ferguson, 41, Westlake: Theft under $1,000 (2 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; contempt of court; possession of drug paraphernalia; driving on a roadway laned for traffic; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug (3 charges).

Daniel Lee Courville, 28, Lake Charles: Battery of a dating partner.

James Brian Bonnette, 41, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; broken headlamps.

Donald Scott Trainer, 38, Westlake: Possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule III drug.

Maya Richard, 26, Sulphur: Unlawful use of 911.

Marc Anthony, Jr., 29, Reeves: Obstruction of a public passage; battery of a police officer (3 charges); resisting a police officer with violence.

Jeremiah Markel Moore, 20, Lake Charles: Burglary; theft of a firearm.

Corey James Leday, 30, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; battery of a dating partner; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; violation of curfew; property damage under $1,000 (2 charges); domestic abuse; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; battery of a dating partner.

Brandon Bell, 40, Opelousas: Resisting an officer; domestic abuse (2 charges); sexual battery.

Michael Jay Rideau, 35, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; property damage under $1,000; false imprisonment; domestic abuse.

John Joseph Lyons, 18, Sulphur: Battery.

Thomas John Bellard, 25, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Blake Austin Holland, 18, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.

Kadi Elizabeth Dawn Spikes, 19, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; possession of a firearm by a felon.

Brant Alexander Benoit, 18, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug.

Jack Anthony Schouest, 56, Mandeville: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of stolen things under $5,000.

Jamar Joseph Lee, 36, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

Devante Deshaun Jones, 25, Lake Charles: Aggravated second-degree battery.

Javante Goodwin, 19, Lake Charles: Instate detainer (2 charges).

Christopher Wayne Pullam, 37, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; disturbing the peace; contempt of court; burglary.

Eugell Caleb, 50, Lake Charles: Illegal carrying of weapons; aggravated second-degree battery.

Brad Allen Barberry, 41, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; disturbing the peace.

Kaitlyn Rebakah Jefferson Clements, 19, Westlake: Domestic abuse.

Joshua Paul Pattum, 37, Lake Charles: Instate detainer; possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.