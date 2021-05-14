SWLA Arrest Report - May 13, 2021

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 13, 2021.
Jacoby Ramon McZeal, 19, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug.
Kaleb Reese Holloway, 21, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; contempt of court.
Jermany Jermaine Landry, 30, Lake Charles: Operating a vehicle with a suspended license; aggravated flight from an officer; possession of stolen things under $1,000.
Adam Louis Medina, 36, Houston, TX: Theft under $1,000; theft of a motor vehicle worth $25,000 or more.
Joseph Brent Ferguson, 41, Westlake: Theft under $1,000 (2 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; contempt of court; possession of drug paraphernalia; driving on a roadway laned for traffic; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug (3 charges).
Daniel Lee Courville, 28, Lake Charles: Battery of a dating partner.
James Brian Bonnette, 41, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; broken headlamps.
Donald Scott Trainer, 38, Westlake: Possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule III drug.
Maya Richard, 26, Sulphur: Unlawful use of 911.
Marc Anthony, Jr., 29, Reeves: Obstruction of a public passage; battery of a police officer (3 charges); resisting a police officer with violence.
Jeremiah Markel Moore, 20, Lake Charles: Burglary; theft of a firearm.
Corey James Leday, 30, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; battery of a dating partner; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; violation of curfew; property damage under $1,000 (2 charges); domestic abuse; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; battery of a dating partner.
Brandon Bell, 40, Opelousas: Resisting an officer; domestic abuse (2 charges); sexual battery.
Michael Jay Rideau, 35, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; property damage under $1,000; false imprisonment; domestic abuse.
John Joseph Lyons, 18, Sulphur: Battery.
Thomas John Bellard, 25, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.
Blake Austin Holland, 18, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
Kadi Elizabeth Dawn Spikes, 19, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; possession of a firearm by a felon.
Brant Alexander Benoit, 18, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug.
Jack Anthony Schouest, 56, Mandeville: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of stolen things under $5,000.
Jamar Joseph Lee, 36, Lake Charles: Probation violation.
Devante Deshaun Jones, 25, Lake Charles: Aggravated second-degree battery.
Javante Goodwin, 19, Lake Charles: Instate detainer (2 charges).
Christopher Wayne Pullam, 37, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; disturbing the peace; contempt of court; burglary.
Eugell Caleb, 50, Lake Charles: Illegal carrying of weapons; aggravated second-degree battery.
Brad Allen Barberry, 41, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; disturbing the peace.
Kaitlyn Rebakah Jefferson Clements, 19, Westlake: Domestic abuse.
Joshua Paul Pattum, 37, Lake Charles: Instate detainer; possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.
