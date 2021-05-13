Sports Person of the Week - Dillon Simon

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Not only is Dillon Simon a McNeese football commit, but he’s also an outstanding track and field athlete – placing in two events at the state championships over the weekend.
And he’s helped lead the Trailblazers to the school’s first-ever Class 3A track and field state title.
“It feels good! It’s what we’ve been striving for the past four years,” said Simon. “Everything that we finally wanted we got it. Hard work pays off. We did the hard work and we got what we needed.”
Simon placed in the 4 x 200 and the 4 x 100. He was confident in both events according to head coach Terence Cahee.
“You know Dillon was one of the guys that were like coach we got it,” said Cahee. “Don’t worry about it you know we’ll get the job done.”
Credit is also due to fellow seniors Thaddeus Campbell and Marcus Francis who contributed in a big way this season.
Francis finished first in discus, while Campbell and Simon were a part of the top-finishing 4 x 200 relay team.
”It felt amazing you know. Giving my team 10 points to move on forward,” said Francis.
Both seniors scored enough points to help contribute to the overall team score which earned them the team championship.
“It felt good to be able to say that we came down with the first state championship for the school. School history,” Campbell added.
As Simon prepares for graduation, he wants to continue winning at the next level.
“Going forward I already know the feeling of it so I want to keep getting that feeling,” said Simon. “In college, I want to get the ring also and get a national championship in college. So going on I just want it. That feeling. To keep on having it.”
And Coach Cahee says the Trailblazers will be back for more.
“I definitely think it helps us trend in the right direction,” Cahee said. “I think that we’ll continue to get better from here and I don’t think this is the last they’ll see of us.”
