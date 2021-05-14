Rosepine Baseball captures first 2A State Championship in program history

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Rosepine took down top-ranked Doyle to win the first State Championship in school history. The Eagles defeated the Tigers 1-0 with the winning run coming in the top of the sixth inning.
“I can’t even describe it. I’m just so happy for our community man, and our kids,” Coach Jeff Smith said. “It’s a dream come true... that performance right there, that’s what it’s all about.”
Defensively, Ethan Frey pitched a gem for the Tigers tossing seven complete with 12 strikeouts giving up only four hits and one walk. Frey’s impressive stat line earned him the game’s MVP award.
“I just knew I had to finish it for my team but, this is what we want. We worked all year for this, and I knew I had to grind to get this last out,” Frey said. “It still means a lot. It’s the state champ game, and to be crowned Most Valuable Player, that means a lot to me.”
On the offensive side, Grant Ducote went one-for-three driving in the game’s only run with an RBI single driving in Logan Calcote after a leadoff double in the sixth. Brady Phelps also added a single of his own in the top of the fifth.
