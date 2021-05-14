“Relay on the Road” to help raise money for American Cancer Society

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Relay for Life is putting a spin on their typical celebration that we’ve known for years now.
This year Northrop Grumman is presenting “Relay on the Road,” today, with community partners with host “drive-through” pit stops.
The drive-through event will consist of 5 different pit stops throughout the evening starting at 5 p.m. and closing out the night with a drive-in luminaria show at 9 p.m..
Throughout the evening you can find different activities like photo booths, giveaways, plate dinner fundraisers and more.
American Cancer Society associate director, Katie Weinnig believes that the relay is a chance for everyone to come together, share their experiences and celebrate as a community.
“Sometimes the emotional support of cancer is what people need the most. Survivors want that high five or a way to go, I’m so proud of you. Those that have lost people, it’s a way to grieve and to remember those and then there’s so many out there that have been the caregivers.”
The drive-through event starting at 5 p.m. will have different pit stops that include CSE Federal Credit Union where live entertainment will be provided along with to-go root beer floats and popcorn.
The cancer center drive-thru of Christus Ochsner St. Pats Hospital will have different Disney characters set up for pictures.
The Clerk of Court and Lake Charles Memorial Health System will have free giveaways for survivors and caregivers.
Northrop Grumman will be in the parking lot of the Civic Center with jambalaya and pulled pork and the night will close out a drive-in luminaria show at 9 p.m. at the Civic Center.
Weinnig wanted to create an environment that’s comfortable for everyone.
“We really wanted to make sure that we have an experience that’s comfortable for everyone. Some people are ready to get out of their cars and that’s great, we encourage that. But, some people want to still stay in a safer spot and this gives them the opportunity for both worlds.”
The American Cancer Society is getting closer and closer to its 100-thousand dollar fundraising goal for the annual Relay for Life event.
The event is free to the public but asks for small donations.
