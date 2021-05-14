Preventing termite damage during spring and summer

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Warming season means swarming season for termites, and while these pests are active year-round, spring and summer months make for a perfect recipe of new food sources for termites.
During these warmer months, you may notice termite swarms, and if you do, you should take preventative measures to protect your home from possible damage.
“A fully-matured adult, female Formosan termite can live 30 to 50 years, and can produce 40,000 termites per day, said Louisiana Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner, Mike Strain.
These hard-to-identify, invasive pests cause thousands of dollars in damage for homeowners every year. If not taken care of, your house could be next.
“Fix any roof leaks, clean out gutters, anywhere that they can get moisture, fix cracks in the slab,” said Strain.
You should inspect your house for mud tubes, peeling paint or wood that is soft on a routine basis. Keeping your yard free of debris is also essential in keeping these bugs at bay.
“Don’t let rotting wood be in your yard,” said Strain. “If you’ve got an old pile of rotting wood, you need to clean that up, because that will be the source of those termites.”
It is recommended to maintain yearly routine maintenance, keeping in mind, this is different from monthly maintenance done by an exterminator.
“But, generally speaking, at least once a year, your termite control professional needs to come and inspect your home, and then they will make sure your termite protection, whatever system you use, is working and up to date,” said Strain.
Strain offers these tips to help protect properties:
- Fix any leaks in the roof, pipes and outside faucets on your home.
- Turn off outside lights at night or use yellow bulbs to avoid attracting swarming termites.
- Repair rotting wood on fascia, soffit, and exterior wood surfaces.
- Pick up any wood lying on the ground under and around your home.
- Store firewood away from your home.
- Clean the gutters on your home and repair sections that may be damaged.
- Trim tree limbs and vines that may be growing on your home.
- Do not allow water to pool next to the slab or under your home. Drain the water away.
- Most importantly, use only licensed and certified pest control professionals for termite treatments.
Contact the LDAF at 225-925-4578 to find out which companies are certified and licensed
