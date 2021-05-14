Phillips 66 donates $50,000 to Westlake Fire Department

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Phillips 66 decided to give back to the community through a hefty donation to the Westlake Fire Department.
“Phillips 66 is great, they have always been a good neighbor to us anytime we need something, they are there, they come in and ask us what we need,” said Johnathan Duff, the chief at the Westlake Fire Department.
The petroleum company has called Southwest Louisiana home for more than 80 years.
“One of our pillars of giving is always safety and emergency response, and so we reached out to the Westlake Fire Department to see if there is anything that they were lacking that would be nice and helpful for them, and so this GPS technology with the live mapping system was something that they needed,” said Megan Hartman, the public relations director for Phillips 66.
Chief Johnathan Duff says they used the $50,000 donation from Phillips 66 to buy a computer system and laptop computers for their trucks.
“The system is at the 911 dispatch center, what it does for us, it dispatches the closest truck to an incident, it comes up on the computer screen, it gives us an address, and whatever truck is closest to that scene is dispatched,” he said.
He says the system lets them see all the information that 911 would be able to see on their computer.
“It’s great for us as far as safety, and it’s great for the community as far as response,” he added.
Hartman says this technology can be helpful to the community, especially in times of disaster.
“Anything that Phillips 66 can do for our community for a quicker response time and emergencies, that’s something that we would like to help with, especially in times of disaster, like hurricanes whenever street signs are down, you know, this technology will be very helpful for our community,” she said.
Chief Johnathan Duff says they are in a trial period with the software, he says starting in June, they will be completely operational with it.
