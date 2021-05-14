LSU, WNBA star Seimone Augustus, a Baton Rouge native, is retiring

LOS ANGELES (WAFB) - Capitol High School, LSU, and WNBA star Seimone Augustus has announced her retirement from professional basketball, the Los Angeles Spark announced on Thursday, May 13.
Augustus, a four-time WNBA champion and eight-time All-Star is retiring after a 15-year career and will join Sparks as an assistant. She played for the Sparks last season.
The Baton Rouge native was the No. 1 overall pick by the Minnesota Lynx in 2006 and helped lead them to titles in 2011, 2013, 2015, and 2017. She was named WNBA Finals MVP in 2011. She played for Minnesota until 2019.
For her career, she averaged 15.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.3 assists. She shot 48% from the field and 36.4% on 3-pointers.
Augustus was a three-time Olympic gold medalist and was twice named the National Player of the Year for the Lady Tigers. LSU reached the Elite 8 during her freshman year before LSU went on to five straight Final Four appearances.
In high school, she led the Lady Lions to two Class 4A championships.
