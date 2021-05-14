Lake Charles man dies from injuries after being struck by vehicle

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man succumbed to his injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Calcasieu Parish on Friday morning, according to Louisiana State Police.
According to Derek Senegal, Louisiana State Police Troop D public information officer, troopers from Troop D responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on LA Hwy 3059 east of Goos Ferry Road in Calcasieu Parish on Friday, May 14, at approximately 6:30 a.m.
Senegal says the crash claimed the life of Zachary Lee Simon, 34, of Lake Charles.
The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Simon was walking eastbound along the side of LA 3059, and at the same time, the driver of a 2017 Ford Transit Van who was traveling west on LA 3059 struck Simon, according to Senegal.
Senegal says Simon sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a Lake Charles area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
According to Senegal, the driver of the Ford was properly restrained and was not injured, and impairment on the part of the driver of the Ford is not suspected.
Toxicology samples were obtained from the driver of the Ford and the pedestrian and submitted for analysis, according to Senegal.
This crash remains under investigation.
Troop D has investigated 11 fatal crashes resulting in 11 deaths in 2021.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.