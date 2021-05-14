Grand Lake baseball blanks LaSalle to reach Class 1A title game

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - Grand Lake defeated LaSalle, 6-0, to advance to the Class 1A State Championship on Saturday. The Hornets resumed their semifinal matchup against the Tiger’s after the contest was postponed Tuesday night due to weather.
The game picked back up Friday afternoon with a 2-0 score in the bottom of the third inning. That score would hold until the fifth inning when Devin David bunted for a single driving in Gavin Walker for the first of the Hornets’ two runs in the fifth. The rest of the runs from Grand Lake would come in the form of RBI walks or batters hit by pitches with the bases loaded.
Defensively, Kade Massey picked up where he left off on Tuesday, striking out 12 batters and allowing one hit and four walks in the complete-game shutout. Massey also went one-for-two from the plate with two RBIs and a walk.
The Hornets will now face top-seeded Oak Grove in the state championship Saturday at 2:00 p.m.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.