FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny weather through Saturday, unsettled weather arrives late Sunday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We’re off to a cool start as we round out our work week with temperatures back into the middle to upper 50′s across much of the area so you may want to grab that light jacket as you head out the door. Thankfully we aren’t tracking any rain chances for our Friday as sunshine will be sticking around through the first half of the weekend before unsettled weather returns heading into next week.
For our Friday if you liked the weather on Thursday we can expect just about the same as we see plenty of sunshine with just a few passing clouds from time to time as high pressure continues to remain in charge. The light jacket you may need as you head out this morning can be put away for the afternoon as temperatures will warm fairly quickly throughout the day thanks to the sunshine so make sure to get out and enjoy it if you are able. Highs today will remain slightly below normal as we reach the upper 70′s to lower 80′s this afternoon. Winds won’t be too strong out there, but they are beginning to switch directions and come more out of the east and eventually the south, which will slowly bring our moisture back into the area.
As for the weekend the good news is it won’t be a total washout as rain chances hold off until the second half so outdoor plans look to be just fine on Saturday with temperatures for the afternoon back into the lower and middle 80′s. High pressure however continues to make its way eastward with time and the southerly flow will bring our humidity back up and eventually set the stage for some showers and storms on Sunday. Models continue to show a dry start for our Sunday at this time with the better rain chances holding off until late in the afternoon or evening. If you do have something planned outdoors Sunday just make sure to monitor the latest forecast throughout the day, but any rain that does move through will be isolated.
Unfortunately, our rain chances escalate quickly into next week as a very similar pattern to what we saw earlier this week begins to take shape as a slow moving cold front moves towards the area. Several disturbances will ride long and ahead of the front providing ample shower and storm chances although it won’t be raining at every moment of the day. Some of the rain could be on the heavier side at times with a couple inches of rain possible by the time the system clears out late next week and even into next weekend. Temperatures remain steady with highs in the lower to middle 80′s and lows back into the lower 70′s. Enjoy the dry and sunny weather today and Saturday! Have a great weekend!
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
