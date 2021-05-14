FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny weather through Saturday, unsettled weather arrives late Sunday

For our Friday if you liked the weather on Thursday we can expect just about the same as we see plenty of sunshine with just a few passing clouds from time to time as high pressure continues to remain in charge. The light jacket you may need as you head out this morning can be put away for the afternoon as temperatures will warm fairly quickly throughout the day thanks to the sunshine so make sure to get out and enjoy it if you are able. Highs today will remain slightly below normal as we reach the upper 70′s to lower 80′s this afternoon. Winds won’t be too strong out there, but they are beginning to switch directions and come more out of the east and eventually the south, which will slowly bring our moisture back into the area.