FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny start the weekend before a heavy rain threat next week

As of now, it appears that first batch of heavier rain arrives Monday morning and continues through the afternoon. That could change though as these upper-level systems tend to have a mind of their own, defying a lot of our most reliable computer models as we saw with that last rainy stretch. For now, we’re keeping the rain chances high for most of the workweek as these systems will move in waves and it won’t be raining continuously all week. The possibility of up to 2 to 4 inches of rain is in the forecast by the end of next week.