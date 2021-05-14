FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny start the weekend before a heavy rain threat next week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Well it’s like déjà vu as the models are once again predicting a multi-day rainy scenario for much of next week, so use the weekend to enjoy what Mother Nature has to offer. A beautiful Friday evening is in store with temperatures falling through the 70s and 60s overnight. Saturday starts off with some sunshine early although a few afternoon clouds will begin moving later in the day. Don’t let that stop you from getting out though as there will no rain concerns and temperatures will warm well into the 80s.
By Sunday, even more clouds will move in and breezier southerly winds will kick the humidity levels back up into full gear. During most of the daytime hours, rain chances will be limited to a 20% coverage of a few spotty showers that could try to develop by afternoon. That chance of rain will go up quite a bit though for Monday as the first in a series of upper level disturbances crosses the state.
As of now, it appears that first batch of heavier rain arrives Monday morning and continues through the afternoon. That could change though as these upper-level systems tend to have a mind of their own, defying a lot of our most reliable computer models as we saw with that last rainy stretch. For now, we’re keeping the rain chances high for most of the workweek as these systems will move in waves and it won’t be raining continuously all week. The possibility of up to 2 to 4 inches of rain is in the forecast by the end of next week.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
