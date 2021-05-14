El Jerico Bartie facing sentencing June 21

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -El Jerico Bartie appeared in court to request a new trial. Bartie’s basis for the request was taht there was insufficient evidence that he had specific intent to kill. But First Assistant D.A. Jacob Johnson says the state had plenty of evidence to dispute that.
“Someone who fired in a number of directions, fired at people he knew were police officers, fired at different levels when he heard sounds whether it was high medium or low, fired out a door, fired through walls, fired out of a window,” said Johnson.
The judge denied a new trial. The state has filed a habitual offender bill against Bartie aimed at getting him extra years in prison because of his felony record.
“Bartie is an extremely violent offender. When he was running from the police, before he shot at eight police officers and tried to kill them, he committed three drive by shootings. That is why police were looking for him in the first place,” said Johnson.
Johnson said Bartie would be considered a danger to public safety if ever released. Bartie fired 18 rounds during the standoff in 2014. Johnson says it’s amazing no one was shot.
“Most of these people were SWAT operators and they were able to escape the most significant danger very, very quickly,” said Johnson.
Bartie faces sentencing on June 21 before Judge Kendrick Guidry.
