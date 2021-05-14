Downed power line in Calcasieu River

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A power line is semi-submerged in the Calcasieu River near the Old Ferry Road Boat Launch, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.
According to Cpl. Zachery Meche, there is a downed power line in the Caclasieu River across from the Old Ferry Road Boat Launch.
Meche says the line is semi-submerged, and they have notified CLECO but they can’t do anything due to high water.
According to Meche, they are not sure if the line is still live.
