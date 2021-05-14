Cowgirls advance to SLC Tournament Championship Game

The Cowgirls (33-24), serving as the visiting team, struck real early in the game when leadoff batter Cori McCrary sent the fourth pitch of the game over the centerfield wall for a solo home run, her 10th of the season to give the Cowgirls an early 1-0 lead. The home run by McCrary was the first extra-base hit given up Kassidy Wilbur, the Southland Conference player and pitcher of the year in her last 60 innings.