Comp-U-Dopt and CenterPoint set to donate 200 free computers

Steckly says according to the Pew Research Institute, 46% of low-income families lack access to a computer at home, and census data points to approximately 13 million families across the United States facing the same challenge. With supply chain delays and the global demand for devices at an all-time high, Comp-U-Dopt’s approach is one of the most efficient and only real viable methods of closing the technology gap for low-income students, according to Steckly.