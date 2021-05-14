Comp-U-Dopt and CenterPoint set to donate 200 free computers

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Comp-U-Dopt and CenterPoint Energy are teaming up to donate 200 free computers to families in need.
According to Comp-U-Dopt CEO Megan Steckly, Comp-U-Dopt has allocated 200 free computers this year for underserved youth through a donation from CenterPoint Energy.
While the world continues to transition its day-to-day operations to online modalities, with education, business and health sectors pivoting to virtual learning, zoom meetings and telehealth. Therefore, the demand for computers and adequate internet access has continued to accelerate.
“This is a solvable problem, and it is critical that we continue to invest in initiatives that support giving students and families the tools they need to access additional resources,” says Megan Steckly, CEO for Comp-U-Dopt. “Donations like this demonstrate how solvable this issue really is for the community.”
Steckly says according to the Pew Research Institute, 46% of low-income families lack access to a computer at home, and census data points to approximately 13 million families across the United States facing the same challenge. With supply chain delays and the global demand for devices at an all-time high, Comp-U-Dopt’s approach is one of the most efficient and only real viable methods of closing the technology gap for low-income students, according to Steckly.
“There is a huge technological divide for children, and in recent years that divide has become a chasm for low income children,” Christe Singleton, vice president of regional operations for CenterPoint Energy said. “Giving these children access to reconditioned computers provides them with a valuable tool that will support their education and empower their future.”
While 200 families will be served at the distribution, Comp-U-Dopt has distributed over 20,000 computers across their sites nationally to students without access to a device at home over the past 12 months.
Steckly says most of these are distributed through their computer lottery which parents can register for on their website www.compudopt.org/lake-charles.
Comp-U-Dopt pulls lottery registrants randomly in advance of a distribution based on the inventory they have available, according to Steckly, and selected families then rsvp for a date and time to pick up their computer at one of the distribution sites.
Steckly says social distancing and safety protocols are maintained, and the device is placed in the family’s vehicle.
Funded by CenterPoint Energy, the computers are given to families free of charge, include two years of free tech support, and Comp-U-Dopt also provides information on free and low-cost internet options that match a family’s specific needs, according to Steckly.
Click HERE to register.
