Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office honors fallen deputies

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It’s National Police Week and on Thursday, the Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office honored their deputies who died in the line of duty. This year, another name was added to that list because of COVID-19. Sgt. Walter Soileau was honored with a plaque that will hang in the sheriff’s office.
“They made the ultimate sacrifice,” said Sheriff Ron Johnson. “They gave their life in the line of duty for a community they loved. It’s important for us and for the family to remember them.”
One of the officers was Deputy Terry Cox who died in the line of duty in December 1999. His daughter, Mindy Beeson, said serving others was a passion of her father.
“He had a love for the community, a love for Cameron Parish,” Beeson said. “He was a giving person, and this job really suited him to be able to give back to the community.”
In Sheriff Johnson’s words, it is important to remember and not forget about officer’s who have passed.
“We know how much this community meant to him and how much the sheriff’s department meant to my dad,” said Beeson. “To still be able to honor his memory and to talk to folks we haven’t seen in so long. To be able to say how much he meant to everyone. It has been really great.”
As a way to honor these heroes, the Louisiana Sheriffs Association complied a video of all fallen officers in the state to memorialize their service.
“So these officers - Officer Terry Cox is already on the video, and Deputy Soileau will be added to that video.”
