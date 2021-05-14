Calcasieu Public Library announces dates for summer reading program

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Public Library has announced the dates for their 2021 summer reading program.
This year’s theme is “Tails and Tales” with the public being invited to tune into the library’s official Facebook page for virtual guest performances by Zac Morgan, Animal Tales, the Page Turners, and more.
The Library staff will also provide online games that everyone can follow along with.
All ages will also be able to earn online badges, by reading books or having books read to them.
The program will begin on Tuesday, June 1, and will last through July 31.
To sign up for the program you can visit www.calcasieulibrary.org starting on June 1 and look for the link.
There are three reading programs to choose from, depending on your age:
- Summer Reading Program - Open to babies through students going into the 5th grade.
- Teen Reading Program - Open for students going into grades 6-12.
- Adult Reading Program - Open to individuals age 18 and over.
In order to complete the 2021 Louisiana Summer Reading Program, children must read 10 books or have 10 books read to them and have them recorded online by July 31, 2021. Teens and adults must read three books and have them recorded online by July 31, 2021.
