Big Brothers Big Sisters announce new mentor program in Calcasieu

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Louisiana, a local organization geared towards helping children realize their full potential, held a press conference Friday, May 14, to announce the implementation of their new mentoring program, MentorU, in partnership with the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, Calcasieu Parish Police Jury/Office for Juvenile Justice, City of Lake Charles, Calcasieu Parish School Board, and Cheniere Energy.
Big Brothers Bigs Sisters says the new program will work within the realm of the organization’s Standards of Practice, Service Delivery Model and JEDI (Justice, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion), and it will consist of curriculum-based mentoring in both group and one-to-one settings.
It is intended to keep youth on track for academic success, positive behavior support, lessen risk factors for juvenile delinquency, and promote healthy positive connections and emotional integrity, according to the organization.
The organization says MentorU will aim to help youth develop personal growth, academic and pre-career skills by providing each student with a volunteer mentor with experience in a variety of areas.
The group mentoring coupled with the one-to-one program model will offer youth opportunities and resources regarding emotional integrity, positive personal connections, awareness of risky behaviors, pre-career exploration, academic success, and other personal growth mentoring, according to the organization.
“I am excited to bring MentorU to Calcasieu Parish and provide a structured mentoring program for youth ages 12-15. Along with our Program Partners, Volunteer Mentors and Parent/Guardians, we will provide a safe space for educational success, positive emotional growth, career exploration, STEM activities, and of course, fun,” said BBBS of SWLA’s executive director Erin Davison.
For more information on MentorU, to enroll your child or become a MentorU Big Brother or Big Sister, visit http://www.bbbsswla.org/mentoru/ or reach out to John J. Coleman, MentorU Program Manager at johnc@bbbsswla.org or (337) 478-5437 x108.
