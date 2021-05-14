Barbe walks off in the 11th inning to beat Sam Houston 1-0 advancing to state title game

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Another battle of the ages between the top two teams in Class 5A ended with Barbe walking off in extra innings 1-0 over Sam Houston.
The pitchers from both teams stole the show. Barbe’s Jack Walker went 10 innings and struck out 13 batters. This was his second no-hitter of the playoffs. Meanwhile, Sam Houston’s Alex Norris had a dominant performance as well going 10 innings only allowing two hits and no runs.
Sam Houston’s defense made some plays along the way, but in the end with ducks on the pond in the bottom of the 11th, Donovan LaSalle grounded to 3rd base. The Bronco’s got the out at first, but ULL signee Kyle DeBarge scored the winning run to send the Buccaneers to the state title game.
They will face West Monroe in the Class 5A State Championship on Saturday, May 15 at 6 p.m.
